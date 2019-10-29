CHEAT SHEET
HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Cancelled: Report
One of two eagerly awaited prequels to the hit HBO series Game of Thrones was scrapped, according to an Entertainment Weekly report. From showrunner Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass), the new series starring Naomi Watts was set to take place thousands of years before the events of the original series. Against the backdrop of The Long Night war with the the White Walkers, the project planned to explore issues of race and power. It has been in the works since June of 2018 and filmed a full pilot over the summer before the network pulled the plug. Though Goldman has reportedly been emailing the cast and crew about the cancellation, it has yet to be confirmed by HBO. Another Thrones prequel written by Ryan Condal (Colony) is still in the works.