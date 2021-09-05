He Gave the Ponzi Scheme Its Name, and Swindled Boston Out of Millions

People lined up hundreds deep outside his office, cash in hand. When he left the premises, crowds gathered around him, cheering. They couldn’t be deterred even after the government announced they were launching an inquiry to make sure everything was on the up and up.

It was the dawn of the Roaring Twenties and there was a spirit of excess and opportunity in the air. Social class and bank account limits were no longer cemented at the time of one’s birth. Everything seemed possible, and no one wanted to miss out on the chance to embrace the spirit of the day. But first, they had to get rich quick.

And so, Bostonians pulled their savings out of banks and out from under their mattresses and entrusted them to the man who promised financial success on a level never before heard of. Within 90 days, he would deliver a 50-percent return on their investment, he said. Those who had gotten in early were reporting that the reality was even better: Charles Ponzi was nearly doubling their fortunes in just a month and a half.