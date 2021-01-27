He Joined the GameStop Uprising to Screw the Big Guys—and Save His Dog’s Life

On Sunday night, Patrick, a 33-year-old from Texas, noticed his dog was limping. Concerned, he took him to the vet Monday. He got bad news: pay $4,000 for surgery, which he didn’t have, or put his dog down.

“I cried all night,” Patrick told The Daily Beast. “I didn’t know what to do.”

He remembered a conversation he had with his boyfriend’s sister, about how people on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets were making money trading GameStop stock. With his day job—working at his family’s construction company—struggling, he decided to put $1,000 in savings in GameStop and the movie chain AMC on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, he had the money he needed for the surgery. His dog, Toshi—named for Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto—would get another chance.