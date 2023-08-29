National Realtor Group’s Prez Out After Sexual Harassment Exposé
CONSEQUENCES
Kenny Parcell, the head of the National Association of Realtors, resigned Monday after a surge of sexual harassment complaints were leveled against him by current and former employees, as well as fellow members of the powerful nonprofit organization. “My resignation comes after a series of accusations against me that are categorically false,” Parcell wrote in a letter to the organization’s executive committee and board of directors. “I am deeply troubled by those looking to tarnish my character and mischaracterize my well-intended actions.” Parcell’s resignation comes just two days after The New York Times published an explosive report detailing allegations of his misconduct. Three women accused him of sexual harassment, telling the Times that Parcell had, among other things, touched them inappropriately and sent unsolicited and lewd photos and texts. Other sources interviewed by the newspaper said that Parcell had fostered a culture of fear within the institution. A Monday memo to the association’s members from Tracy Kasper, its president-elect, acknowledged the “concern, anger and disappointment” rife within the community in the wake of the article.