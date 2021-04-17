CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Head of NYC’s Posh Dalton School Out Amid Race & COVID Fury
POWER STRUGGLE
Read it at Bloomberg
The head of the super-posh Manhattan private school Dalton is stepping down amid controversy over diversity efforts and its handling of the pandemic that spilled into the headlines. The move by Jim Best comes days after a Vanity Fair article about the culture war at the first $54,000-a-year institution—sparked by a slate of anti-racist proposals drawn up by some faculty that drew a rebuttal from a group of parents decrying an “obsessive focus on race and identity.” Further turning up the heat on Best was Dalton’s decision to stay remote during the pandemic while its competitors brought kids back to the classroom at least part-time.