Head of Russia’s ‘Fancy Bear’ Hackers Inundated With Sex Toys, FBI Memorabilia
‘HUMILIATION’
The head of a notorious cyber warfare group has been sent dildos and FBI memorabilia after Ukrainian hackers infiltrated his accounts, reports say. An open-source website claims a Ukrainian hacktivist group called Cyber Resistance breached the email account belonging to Lt. Col. Sergey Morgachev—the leader of Moscow’s “Fancy Bear” hacking group. As well as reportedly uncovering sensitive documents about Morgachev, the Ukrainians decided to carry out a “symbolic act of moral humiliation” by purchasing sex toys and gay pride flags using his card. They also purchased souvenirs emblazoned with the FBI logo in an apparent nod to the fact that he is wanted by the agency over alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.