Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Headlamp AKA Reading Light
NOW YOU SEE ME
WHAT IT IS
Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp. I never go anywhere without this. It’s perfect for camping as its single LED light can emit 300 lumens, has a low profile and sleek design, and can change between white, red, green, and blue lights. I personally use this as a reading light instead of a night table lamp.
Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp
WHO TO GIFT IT TO
Your outdoorsy friend. A bookworm who loves to explore the cavernous pages of a good read.
