CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Headlamp AKA Reading Light

    NOW YOU SEE ME

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

    WHAT IT IS

    Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp. I never go anywhere without this. It’s perfect for camping as its single LED light can emit 300 lumens, has a low profile and sleek design, and can change between white, red, green, and blue lights. I personally use this as a reading light instead of a night table lamp.

    Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp

    Buy on Amazon$60

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    WHO TO GIFT IT TO

    Your outdoorsy friend. A bookworm who loves to explore the cavernous pages of a good read.

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.