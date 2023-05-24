CHEAT SHEET
    Headless and Handless Body Found in 1997 Finally Identified

    JOHN DOE NO MORE

    Jeffrey Douglas Kimzey

    Marshall County Sheriff

    It took 26 years but police have finally identified the decapitated and handless body discovered in Marshall County, Alabama. Genealogical DNA sleuthing determined that the victim is 20-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Kimzey of Santa Barbara, California. It’s believed that Kimzey was stabbed or shot before parts of his body were removed to prevent identification. His feet were also missing—likely because of animals—and his heart and spleen had been removed for unknown reasons. The identification means new leads for detectives who are now trying to find the killer.

