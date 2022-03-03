Headless Woman Found in Shopping Cart at Busy NYC Intersection

Read it at ABC7
The headless body of a woman was discovered early Thursday morning, stuffed inside a bag in a shopping cart left on a busy New York street. A man came across the cart at about 1:45 a.m. on Atlantic Ave and Pennsylvania Street in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills neighborhood. He started pushing the cart until he opened up the bag and made the ghastly discovery. The body was missing its head, arms, and legs. Detectives have only been able to ascertain that the victim was a white or Hispanic adult female.