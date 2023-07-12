Technology

Listen Up: The Best Headphones Deals to Grab Now

PRIME WEEK 2023

Black Friday in July is a great time to upgrade your audio game.

Scouted Staff

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Prime Day (day number two) may be drawing to a close, but the remainder of the week is still chock full of plenty of solid deals to shop—especially when it comes to audio. From serious soundbar discounts to Black Friday-level deals on headphones and earbuds, it’s not too late to elevate your audio lineup.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Amazon: Up to 65% off Echo devices in the Prime Day Sale.

Sonos: Get up to $60 off speaker Sets.

Marshall Headphones: Up to $180 off special offers on headphones and speakers.

Best Buy: Up to $130 off select headphones on sale.

Bose: Take up to $200 off in the summer sale.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.

Scouted Staff

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

,