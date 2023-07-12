Listen Up: The Best Headphones Deals to Grab Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Prime Day (day number two) may be drawing to a close, but the remainder of the week is still chock full of plenty of solid deals to shop—especially when it comes to audio. From serious soundbar discounts to Black Friday-level deals on headphones and earbuds, it’s not too late to elevate your audio lineup.

Amazon: Up to 65% off Echo devices in the Prime Day Sale.

Sonos: Get up to $60 off speaker Sets.

Marshall Headphones: Up to $180 off special offers on headphones and speakers.

Best Buy: Up to $130 off select headphones on sale.

Bose: Take up to $200 off in the summer sale.

