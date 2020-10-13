These Are Our Favorite Prime Day Headphone Deals

We’ve scoured Amazon for the best deals on headphones. Here they are.

Looking for a new pair of headphones? There are tons of great Prime Day deals on site right now. From noise cancelling over ear headphones, to earbuds perfect for working out, we’ve scoured through the deals and picked our favorites, to narrow it down for you. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

Down From $248

Buy on Amazon$123

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Down From $349

Buy on Amazon$199

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Down from $400

Buy on Amazon$297

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apple AirPods

Down from $159

Buy on Amazon$115

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Down From $250

Buy on Amazon$175

Free Shipping | Free Returns

