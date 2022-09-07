Health Fears Swirl as Queen Cancels Virtual Meeting With New PM Liz Truss
‘NO HOSPITALS’
Fresh concerns for the queen’s health were stoked Wednesday after she was ordered to rest by doctors, apparently tired out after a “full day” Tuesday which saw her perform a key constitutional duty and invite Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, to form a government. The queen was photographed smiling at the ceremony, conducted at her Scottish home Balmoral, due to fears she would be too frail to travel to London. She used a walking stick and had a large blue bruise on her hand. The palace said in a statement: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.” A source told The Daily Beast that the meeting, which would have seen Truss taking an oath as PM, was virtual. The source added that Her Majesty “remains in Balmoral” and that “no hospitals” were involved.