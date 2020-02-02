Health Officials Confirm 2nd Case of Coronavirus in Bay Area

Read it at NBC Bay Area
The Santa Clara Public Health Department said Sunday that it had confirmed a second case of the coronavirus in the county, marking the fourth confirmed case of the disease in California. The person is an adult woman, according to officials with the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This Santa Clara County case is not related to the first case but they both had recently traveled to Wuhan, China,” officials said. “She is a visitor to this county and arrived January 23 to visit family.” The first Bay Area case—a man who also recently traveled to Wuhan and Shanghai—was reported Friday. The woman has reportedly remained at home, except for two trips to seek outpatient medical care.