Health Officials Raise the Alarm Over Mosquito Virus Case Reported in U.S.

Doctors in New York have confirmed the first locally transmitted case of the chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne illness first identified in Tanzania. It is the first New York case where the mosquito bite happened in the state rather than abroad. The other 13 cases in the U.S. have been in Texas or Florida. New York recorded at least six cases of the virus contracted by individuals who had travelled internationally to regions where the virus was already prevalent. The latest case was believed to have been contracted by a 60-year-old woman from Hempstead, Long Island, who had not travelled abroad, suggesting the virus had been transmitted by an infected mosquito located somewhere in New York. Although the overall risk to the public is currently “very low,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald urged the public to take precautions against mosquito bites to prevent further transmission of the virus, which can not be transferred from person to person. First identified in the 1950s, Chikungunya can cause a host of debilitating symptoms, including fever, rashes, and severe joint pain that can persist for months or years.