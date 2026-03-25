Health Secretary RFK Jr., 72, Spotted With Ailment After Surgery

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, was seen sporting an arm sling while celebrating an agricultural holiday on Tuesday.

Kennedy’s left arm was secured with a black sling as he attended an event for Ag Day, which celebrates agriculture, at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Kennedy had surgery to repair an injured rotator cuff on March 10. HHS/X

Health Secretary RFK Jr. recently underwent surgery for a rotator cuff injury. The Daily Beast/HHS

On March 10, Kennedy underwent surgery for an injured rotator cuff and had planned to return to work the following week, according to the National Review.

Doctors advise patients to immobilize their affected arm in a sling for four to six weeks after surgery, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

While speaking at the podium, Kennedy appeared to have removed his sling.

Kennedy took the sling off when he addressed the event. HHS/X

Joining Kennedy at the event, where the USDA announced its new “Product of USA” label, were Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Dr. Mehmet Oz, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven, and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin.

“Consumers will now be able to Eat Real American Food with confidence that the meat, poultry, and egg products they buy are 100% a product of the United States,” the Health Department wrote in a post shared on X.

Kennedy was also seen in the sling on Friday, when he appeared at an HHS event for World Down Syndrome Day.

Kennedy wore the sling on Friday, too, during an HHS event celebrating World Down Syndrome Day. HHS/X

The injury must be a change of pace for Kennedy, who frequently shows off his physical ability and documents it for the world to see.

In December, Kennedy joined Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for a test of strength at the Reagan National Airport as the two Trump appointees competed to see who could complete more pull-ups.

Kennedy strained to complete 20 pull-ups, but still doubled Duffy's 10. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

And last month, as part of his Make America Healthy Again campaign, the health secretary joined forces with MAGA’s favorite musical artist, Kid Rock, for a bizarre shirtless workout video shared to social media.

“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” Kennedy wrote, including a clip entitled “Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s Rock Out Workout.”