Two members of the National Guard were gunned down near the White House on their first day in uniform on Wednesday. Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20, are both in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the West Virginia guards, Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said during a Thursday morning press conference. “I also want to say that both Sarah and Andrew, I believe, were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street in Washington,” Pirro said. The Trump-appointed official added that the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, would face first-degree murder charges if either does not survive. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the two guard members “came through surgery” on Fox News Thursday morning, but offered no additional details about their condition. Lakanwal, an Afghan man who lives in Washington, allegedly fled to the U.S. during the Taliban takeover of his homeland in 2021. CNN reported that Lakanwal had “applied for asylum in 2024, and it was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.”
Healthcare Charities Issue Dire Warning Thanks to Trump
Charities that help Americans pay hefty healthcare bills are being pushed to the brink under President Donald Trump’s second term. Politico reported that leaders from the organizations supporting people who can’t afford their medical bills fear things are only going to get worse when Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill goes into effect. They warn that the strain could impact vulnerable cancer patients and lower survival rates, unless Congress steps in. “Our organization can’t really handle much more demand,” Colorectal Cancer Alliance executive Michael Sapienza told Politico. Cuts to Medicaid are also expected to have an adverse effect. Already, HealthWell Foundation’s handouts are 23 percent higher this year than they were in all of 2024. “I don’t see the demand curve flattening out in the foreseeable future,” said its Michael Heimall, its chief executive. Vivian Ho of Rice University said the government is not going far enough to make a difference. “The Trump economy is not focusing on the root causes of why healthcare costs are so high in this country,” she said. In a statement to the outlet, White House spokesperson Kush Desai blamed Democrats, saying Trump has “focused on lowering prescription drug costs by hammering out deals with pharmaceutical companies.” Five manufacturers have made deals so far to lower prices in exchange for tariff relief. “People are not going to survive a totally survivable diagnosis because of the lack of insurance,” ThriveWell Cancer Foundation executive Erin Ercoline said.
It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry’s slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will on Monday take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy and zoning permissions. His office did not respond to a request asking why he would be in attendance at the OREA Powerhouse event, but in the absence of him developing a newfound passion for leasehold reform, it seems reasonable to assume the Duke of Sussex, who once strode into war zones and whose mother opened the world’s eyes to the horror of landmines, is keen to make a buck. There is a bleakness to the conference website’s sell: See Prince Harry in person. Not hear him, not learn from him. Just see him. It didn’t have to be like this. Harry is a much-diminished figure now; Meghan seems way out of her depth. His allies will always tell you that Harry is happy being a dad, happy in the California sunshine—and making plenty of money. But that doesn’t erase the tragedy of the Sussexes, which is that they could have been magnificent, and they threw it all away.
The American influencer who earlier this year snatched a baby wombat from its mother in Australia—and was nearly kicked out of the country—is now allegedly under arrest in the U.S. on hunting-violation charges. Samantha Strable, who calls herself a “wildlife biologist and environmental scientist,” came under fire in March after posting a video of herself snatching the joey from its mother and shouting, “I caught a baby wombat!” while the animal made distressed sounds. Now, the influencer, who also goes by Sam Jones online, appears on a list of people arrested in Sublette County, Wyoming, and is facing eight misdemeanor charges, including non-resident hunting without a guide and taking wildlife without a license. Though the 25-year-old issued an apology after the wombat incident—saying she ran from the mother wombat “out of fear she might attack”—Australians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, were not impressed, and Strable eventually left the country amid the backlash. “They are gentle, lovely creatures,” said the Australian prime minister, adding, “Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.”
The Afghan man accused of seriously injuring two National Guard Troops in a shooting near the White House had previously worked with the CIA, it has been reported. The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had worked with various U.S. government entities, including the intelligence agency. Lakanwal worked as a member of a partner force in the Afghan city of Kandahar. CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital that the partnership ended following the U.S. military’s “chaotic evacuation” of the Middle Eastern country in August 2021. Lakanwal entered the U.S. the following month under Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden administration program launched to help resettle Afghans in the U.S. after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan. “The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here,” Ratcliffe added. However, CNN reported that Lakanwal applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted it in April under the current Trump administration. The two West Virginia National Guard members were critically injured in the Wednesday shooting, which authorities believe was a targeted attack. The suspect was taken into custody in connection with the ambush and also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Scientists warn that a widely spreading bird flu strain with no human immunity could trigger a pandemic even deadlier than COVID-19 if it mutates to spread between humans. The H5 avian influenza virus has already led to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds worldwide. It has spilled over into some mammals, but infections in people are still uncommon. Experts at the Institut Pasteur—a French nonprofit global health research foundation—told Reuters that humans lack antibodies to H5 and cautioned that flu viruses can be lethal even for otherwise healthy adults and children. World Health Organization data cited by the outlet indicate nearly 1,000 human H5 outbreaks and cases recorded since 2003, mainly in countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, and Vietnam, with around 48 percent of patients dying. Gregorio Torres of the World Organization for Animal Health told Reuters the probability of a human pandemic is still low, saying people can “eat chicken and eggs and enjoy” life as authorities prepare vaccines and stockpile antivirals.
Netflix struggled to handle demand for the hotly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and crashed within minutes of new episodes dropping. Fans who had waited three years for the first part of the new season were unable to stream the opening four episodes on Wednesday. Outage tracker Downdetector recorded more than 14,000 reports in the U.S. alone, The Guardian reported. The outage was thankfully short-lived for fans of the hit show. A spokesperson for Netflix told Reuters: “Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.” Ross Duffer, who created the show with his brother, Matt, boasted on his Instagram that Netflix had “increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid a crash”. This is not the first time that a surge in streaming has wiped out Netflix. There was also a brief outage when the final two episodes of Stranger Things’ fourth season became available to watch in 2022. The next three episodes of Stranger Things will—hopefully—be available to stream on Christmas Day, with the final ever episode dropping on New Year’s Day.
A passenger plane was forced to divert, and five people were hospitalized after a foul smell was detected in the cabin. American Airlines flight 2118 landed in Texas on November 23, with the carrier stating that four crew members and one passenger were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Federal Aviation Administration said the decision was made to put the Airbus 321 down in Houston “after the crew reported fumes in the flight deck and cabin.” It said the jet had taken off from “Orlando International Airport and was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport,” before noting that it would investigate. “American Airlines flight 2118 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power… following reports of an odor on board,” the airline said in a statement to Fox Houston. A Houston Fire Department spokesperson told the Independent they were “advised of fumes but received no reports of smoke.” The status of the five and the cause of the stench are not yet known. The Daily Beast has contacted American Airlines for more information.
A bull shark killed a woman and injured a man at a beach in Australia. The terrifying incident happened at Crowdy Bay in the mid-north coast of New South Wales on Thursday morning. Police say the man and the woman are believed to be in their 20s. NSW police Chief Inspector Timothy Bayly said the pair were swimming at the remote, unpatrolled beach when the attack happened. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene. A bystander applied a makeshift tourniquet to the male’s leg before paramedics arrived. “[That] potentially saved his life,” Bayly said. “The courage from some bystanders is amazing. To put yourself out there is very heroic and it did give us time to get to that male patient.” Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said scientists are now trying to determine from bite wounds and any witness footage or statements what species of shark was involved in the fatal attack. “It’s a really isolated location up there,” Pearce told Channel 10 Australia. “That made it difficult for emergency services to get there quickly.” Rob Harcourt, emeritus professor of marine ecology at Macquarie University, said it is rare for sharks to bite more than one person at once, unless they were hunting for prey or deterring other animals from intervening. “It is quite unusual, but it’s not unheard of,” Harcourt said.
Folk singer Jackson Browne, 77, announced the death of his son Ethan in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” reads the post. Ethan was 52 years old. The cause of death is unknown. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.” Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major, died by suicide at age 30 when Ethan was a toddler. Ethan appeared with Jackson Browne on the cover of a 1974 issue of Rolling Stone, nuzzling his father’s face.