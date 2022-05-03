Amber Heard Psychologist: Johnny Depp Kicked Her During Fight About James Franco
FLIGHT FROM HELL
A psychologist testifying on behalf of Amber Heard on Tuesday detailed to jurors the abuse the actress reported having experienced in her relationship with Johnny Depp, including the claim that the actor once flew into a rage about her relationship with James Franco. Dr. Dawn Hughes testified that the outburst allegedly occurred during a 2015 flight from Boston to Los Angeles, when, Heard told her, Depp started “talking about James Franco,” whom she starred with in The Adderall Diaries, before eventually saying, “‘Hope you had fun with your escapades.’” “He kicked her on the back and she went forward,” Hughes said she was told, noting that she did not see the episode firsthand, after also indicating that Heard was not her patient. But the incident, according to Hughes, was an example of Depp’s alleged abuse toward his ex-wife, whom he was sued for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed describing herself as a domestic violence survivor. Depp has denied all allegations of wrongdoing—and testified during the Virginia trial that Heard was the abuser in their short-lived marriage.