QAnon Loyalists Cause Chaos During Ghislaine Maxwell Hearing
A federal judge ordered the unsealing of documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s civil defamation suit on Tuesday, in a hearing briefly interrupted by proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madame, stands accused of trafficking girls for the financier, who was convicted of a sex crime against a minor in 2008 and has been accused of abusing dozens of underage girls. Maxwell reportedly paid out millions to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the duo’s alleged victims, to settle the 2017 defamation suit. The hearing—which was streamed—came to a temporary halt after a YouTube streamer gained access to the link, sharing it with 14,000 adherents of the QAnon conspiracy, according to the New York Daily News. “Whoever is doing this, you are operating against the law,” Judge Loretta A. Preska said. “We’ve had enough of a lack of the rule of law around here, let’s try to observe it.”