Hearse With Body Still Inside Stolen From Southern California Church
COLD-BLOODED
Read it at CBS Los Angeles
Authorities in Southern California have urged a thief to return a dead body after a hearse was stolen with the deceased person still inside it. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the black Lincoln Navigator was stolen from outside a church Wednesday evening. In a tweet, the sheriff’s department reached out to whoever stole the vehicle and said: “Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one and bring back the deceased person and casket inside the Navigator.” CBS Los Angeles reported that the vehicle was parked outside St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church while a mortician was dropping off another body. While the mortician was inside, the thief took the vehicle with a woman’s body inside the car.