Heart Defect Likely Made Bronny James Go Into Cardiac Arrest, Family Says

Read it at Sports Illustrated
A congenital heart defect likely caused LeBron James’ son Bronny to go into cardiac arrest during a USC practice last month. “The probable cause of Mr. James’s sudden cardiac arrest has been identified,” a statement from the 18-year-old’s family said. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.” No further details about the defect were given but the statement said doctors are “very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”