Hearst Magazines Boss Troy Young Resigns Amid Claims He Made Lewd Remarks and Fostered a Toxic Environment
SEE YA!
The president of Hearst Magazines has resigned after reports documented employee complaints that he made lewd remarks to his deputies and fostered an unhealthy and unsafe work environment. Employees said Young had a history of making bullying and sexually explicit comments to his employees, including emailing an editor hardcore pornography and telling a woman she should have asked a man on a date to smell her vagina during a company holiday party. Despite the complaints, he assumed the leadership role in 2018. A memo from Hearst president and CEO Steven Swartz read, “Dear colleagues, Troy Young and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of all of us that he resign his position as president of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately.” Young told The New York Times in a statement about the employee complaints: “Specific allegations raised by my detractors are either untrue, greatly exaggerated or taken out of context. The pace of evolving our business and the strength of my commitment is ambitious, and I sincerely regret the toll it has taken on some in our organization.”