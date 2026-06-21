Widow Shares Heartbreaking Father’s Day Tribute to James Van Der Beek

When actor James Van Der Beek passed away from cancer at the age of 48 in February, he left behind his wife and six children. Now, on the first Father’s Day since the actor’s death, his widow Kimberly has posted a touching tribute to the Dawson’s Creek and Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 star on Instagram. “Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today. And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You’re a marvel,” the 44-year-old wrote. Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2024. After his death in February the public raised over $2.6 million on GoFundMe, after the financial strain of fighting the cancer reportedly overwhelmed the family. Stephen Spielberg—Van Der Beek’s iconic teen character Dawson Leery’s idol—donated $25,000. In May, three months after his passing, Kimberly wrote on Instagram, “Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him.”