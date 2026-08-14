Politics

Heartbroken Loved Ones Reveal Crisis on Second Navy Carrier

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Loved ones say sailors are suffering from “miserable” living conditions on the USS George H.W. Bush during its Middle East deployment.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reacts prior to a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The USS Abraham Lincoln is not the only aircraft carrier suffering from dismal morale and a severe supply shortage, a new report alleges.

Loved ones of sailors on the USS George H.W. Bush are sounding the alarm that it has “virtually no food, water, or soap” after four and a half months at sea, the independent journalist Aaron Parnas reports.

“They’ve been out at sea for 146 days with no end in sight,” a loved one of two U.S. sailors texted Parnas. “Morale is low, and everyone is miserable. It’s heartbreaking.”

The concerned family member said she learned of the on-board conditions because her sister-in-law returned stateside for a family emergency and shared how dire the situation is. The USS Bush is in the Arabian Sea as part of a carrier strike group. It left Norfolk, Virginia, in March.

Reached for comment, the Pentagon deferred the Daily Beast to the U.S. Navy, which did not respond to an email.

USS Lincoln
The USS Abraham Lincoln has been at sea since November, with only two days in port. Handout/Getty Images

Reports of low morale on the USS Bush came amid chilling reports from the USS Lincoln, which is also on patrol in the Middle East. It has been at sea for a record-breaking 266 days.

A pair of military outlets—the Stars and Stripes and the Navy Times—report that several sailors have attempted to go overboard or have gone overboard on the Lincoln. One sailor reportedly went overboard and was in the water for an hour before being rescued.

The Lincoln’s deployment was scheduled to end in May but was extended because of President Donald Trump’s prolonged war with Iran. MS NOW reports that the ship’s 5,000-plus crew has had only two days on land—in Guam in December and Oman in July.

Supplies on board are running short, and sailors are sharing shocking images of rations.

A photo composite of the USS Abraham Lincoln and images of the food being served on board during deployment.
Sailors have shared photos of shockingly poor rations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Daily Beast/US Navy

Loved ones shared texts with MeidasTouch claiming the ship can’t get any fresh food, like milk, and that even some once-frozen meat arrives rotten. A sailor’s family member told MS NOW that their loved one has been eating “half a cup of rice and two tortillas” a day.

In addition to low food supplies and moldy showers, family members have described out-of-service toilets and laundry rooms that have been inaccessible for weeks. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has brushed off the reports as “fake news,” but military officials tell CBS News that the Lincoln is now being relieved of duty by the carrier USS George Washington.

Meanwhile, Hegseth has been slammed by military families and pundits alike for continuing to prop up his “warrior ethos” obsession, which took him to Panama for a photo opportunity just this week, while American troops abroad suffer in such conditions.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

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