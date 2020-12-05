Heartless Connecticut Cop Reassigned for Trying to Bet on Murders
WINNER TAKES NONE
A Hartford, Connecticut detective will be disciplined for inviting his coworkers to join a betting pool based on where they think the city’s first homicide of 2021 will happen. The cop’s identity hasn’t been released and he’s been reassigned, according to the Hartford Courant. Police chief Jason Thody said he found out Friday afternoon that the detective sent a group text to cops and court officials suggesting they make wagers. Only one person on the text chain replied—by dropping a pin for an intersection and replying, “ty”—and a betting pool didn’t end up materializing. Police say they haven’t identified the person who replied. In a statement posted to Facebook, Thody said the event “represents an appalling lack of judgment, an extreme insensitivity toward our community, and a clear violation of Department policy” at a time when the department is attempting to increase trust with the community after a tense summer of Black Lives Matter protests.