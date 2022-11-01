‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Accuses Fans of ‘Forcing’ Him to Come Out
‘CONGRATS’
Kit Connor, the actor known his role in the British series Heartstopper, came out as bisexual on Monday night in a statement that made it clear he’d felt pressured into publicly labeling his sexuality. After starring as a queer rugby player in the hit Netflix show’s first season, the 18-year-old was accused by some fans of “queerbaiting” them after he was pictured holding hands with a female co-star from an upcoming film. He went silent on Twitter in September, calling it a “silly silly app.” Nearly seven weeks later, he re-emerged to tweet that he was “back for a minute,” adding: “i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.” Alice Oseman, Heartstopper’s creator and showrunner, was quick to express her support, replying, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.”