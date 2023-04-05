Adam Driver in Talks to Play Young Version of De Niro’s Character in ‘Heat 2’

Read it at Deadline
Warner Bros. is negotiating to make a sequel to Michael Mann’s classic crime movie Heat, with Adam Driver reportedly in talks to play a younger version of Robert De Niro’s character, Neil McCauley. According to Deadline, the film would be an adaptation of the novel Heat 2, written by Mann and Meg Gardiner, which tells the story of what happens to the original movie’s main characters before and after the events shown in the film. Mann has previously spoken about wanting to adapt the book, which was published in August, into a movie of its own after the runaway success of the 1995 movie, which also starred Al Pacino and Val Kilmer.