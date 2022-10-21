Heat Healer’s Premium Infrared Sauna Blanket Is the Ultimate Self-Care Investment

ggScouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who is constantly looking for wellness and fitness shortcuts, discovering that infrared sauna blankets for at-home use exist was a major game-changer. Infrared saunas have been touted for their detoxifying and calorie-burning benefits, helping to improve circulation, accelerate lymphatic drainage, shed pesky water weight, give the skin a healthy glow, and the list goes on. Now, you can reap the benefits of an in-studio infrared sauna in the comfort of your own bed, couch, living room floor... wherever... all thanks to the advent of the sauna blanket. Like most sauna blankets on the market, Heat Healer’s Infrared Sauna blanket looks like a luxe sleeping bag, only it’s equipped with carbon fiber heating technology, allowing for the maximum amount of infrared emissivity (range of 6-14 microns) for amplified detoxification.

Unlike other infrared sauna blankets that I’ve tried, the Heat Healer blanket is designed with 96 jade and tourmaline stones throughout its interior, which allows for even heat distribution and eliminates “hot spots” from getting a little intense in random areas (a common issue with lower-end sauna blankets.) Jade and tourmaline also emit negative ions, which, according to the brand, are known for promoting relaxation, making your sweat sessions feel extra indulgent. I cannot speak to what the stones actually do, but I certainly can attest to their tension-relieving and endorphin-producing effects. It gives you that amazing post-runners high after just fifteen minutes or so—and just by lying down—no movement required. And no, it does not feel like you’re lying on stones or rocks in the slightest.

Another huge selling point for Heat Healer’s Infrared Sauna Blanket is its EMF-blocking technology. EMF stands for “electromagnetic field and is an artificial electronic field generated by appliances,” according to the website. The EPA recommends avoiding any unnecessary exposure to EMF when at all possible for health reasons. The Heat Healer sauna blanket claims that the blanket is “designed with EMF blocking technology that means we are not just ‘low EMF’ but instead are consistently zero EMF across the entire blanket.” What I also love about the Heat Healer is the easy-to-clean fabric. Many other sauna blankets are made with faux PU leather, which looks and feels nice, but can be a bit more difficult to clean.

The Heat Healer is made from durable and naturally heat-resistant amide fabric, which makes me less anxious when folding it up to store away for the night in the event that it hasn’t fully cooled down. Oh, and did I mention the Heat Healer’s Infrared Sauna Blanket comes with a cozy head pillow?!

If you’re looking for targeted heat therapy to help reduce specific concerns and ailments like IBS, joint pain, and menstrual and endometriosis pain, the newly-launched Heat Healer Body Wrap is an excellent alternative and addition to your wellness routine.

