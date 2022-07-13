CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Take $100 Off This Calorie-Burning and Detoxifying Sauna Blanket for Prime Day

    PRIME DAY 2022

    Mia Maguire

    Commerce Editor

    Reviiv sauna blanket sale amazon 2022

    REVIIV.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Ever since I first tried my beloved infrared sauna blanket earlier in the year, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high!) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $500 or more. Fortunately, you can score $100 off the best-selling REVIIV Infrared Sauna Blanket today for Amazon Prime Day. Aside from helping the body detox seven times faster than normal heat exposure by expelling toxins and heavy metals (not just sweat!), one 30-minute session in the sauna blanket can burn up to 600 calories without having to even move. That’s right, you can literally burn the same amount of calories you would from a HIIT fitness class while literally laying in bed. My sauna blanket has been the single best wellness investment I’ve ever made, and it’s worth every penny. Score your own for 20 percent off before prices go back up!

    REVIIV Far Infrared Sauna Blanket

    Down from $500

    Buy at Amazon$400

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

    Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.