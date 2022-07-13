Take $100 Off This Calorie-Burning and Detoxifying Sauna Blanket for Prime Day
Ever since I first tried my beloved infrared sauna blanket earlier in the year, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high!) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $500 or more. Fortunately, you can score $100 off the best-selling REVIIV Infrared Sauna Blanket today for Amazon Prime Day. Aside from helping the body detox seven times faster than normal heat exposure by expelling toxins and heavy metals (not just sweat!), one 30-minute session in the sauna blanket can burn up to 600 calories without having to even move. That’s right, you can literally burn the same amount of calories you would from a HIIT fitness class while literally laying in bed. My sauna blanket has been the single best wellness investment I’ve ever made, and it’s worth every penny. Score your own for 20 percent off before prices go back up!
REVIIV Far Infrared Sauna Blanket
