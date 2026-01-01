‘Heated Rivalry’ Mania Struck CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast
The hit Canadian television series Heated Rivalry has not only taken over the internet, it also managed to consume CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper both mentioned the show multiple times throughout the broadcast, including during a discussion about which of them would be Ilya Rozanov, the Russian hockey sensation played by Connor Storrie, and who would be Shane Hollander, his Canadian counterpart. During an interview with singer Brandi Carlile, they asked if lesbians cared about the show. (Her answer: “It’s all I can think about.”) The undisputed highlight, however, came during their interview with Stephen Colbert. Cohen joked about Colbert’s wife, Evie, being the top in their relationship, to which Colbert fired back, “But I’m a bossy bottom.” Cooper, completely unprepared for this response, quickly lost his composure, turning to Cohen and asking, “Has Heated Rivalry made everybody insane? Is this a Heated Rivalry effect?” before adding, “If Stephen Colbert starts talking in Russian to me, I’m going to fall,“ a reference to Storrie’s Rozanov. Heated Rivalry, which aired its finale on Dec. 26, has already been renewed for a second season, which is expected to arrive in 2027.