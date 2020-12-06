Hot Stuff: This Heated Vest Is the Secret To Eating Outdoors All Winter
BRING THE HEAT
Frosty temps have inspired a nationwide freak out as the pandemic-fatigued populace realizes that their one source of pleasure —outdoor dining—must come to a bitter end. But, not so fast. Just because it is freezing out does not mean you have to put the kibosh on the al fresco life. Simply rip a page from the ski bum playbook and apply the adage “There is no such thing as bad weather, just poor layering” to real life. The essential layering piece that you should add to your winter wardrobe? A battery-operated, heated vest.
The Gobi Dune Vest looks like athleisure and acts like an electric heated blanket with battery-operated, conductive thread heating elements woven throughout the chest and back to deliver warmth for up to ten hours. Inspired by her own perpetually-glacial inner thermostat, Gobi Heat founder Jaye Genung crafted an entire line of sleek, lightweight heated apparel (there are heated beanies, base layers, hoodies, gloves, and jackets) to transform traditionally cold averse folks like herself into outdoor enthusiasts. Heck, I’m taking the vest skiing, myself.
Simply charge the 7.4 volt lithium-ion battery, pop it into the inside front pocket of the vest and choose one of the three settings to determine how toasty you would like your core to be. Then, venture forth into inhospitable climes and watch every outdoor picnic table become your oyster.
Gobi Dune Men's Heated Vest
