L.A. Woman Dies Celebrating Her Birthday After Falling From Party Bus
NIGHT OF TRAGEDY
A celebration turned to catastrophe early Saturday morning when a woman fell from a party bus to her death in Los Angeles. Heather Garcia, a wife and mother of five, had been excited to be out for the night for both her cousin’s upcoming birthday and her own 30th birthday, her brother Juan told CBS 2. The revelers boarded the party bus late Friday for a gathering that stretched into early Saturday. Garcia was dancing as the bus traveled down the 101 Freeway and, according to her brother, tripped while dancing at around 3 a.m. Garcia fell into the door, which flung open upon impact, and she fell into the road and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. She died at the scene. “Nobody knows how the door opened. The door shouldn’t have opened up,” her brother said. As reported by CBS 2, an investigation is underway. In a GoFundMe established for funeral expenses, her grieving husband, a veteran of the U.S. Army, wrote, “She was my best friend, my rock, she kept it together for me and our kids. I feel lost without her.”