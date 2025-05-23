Heather Locklear Calls Off Wedding as Ex-Hubby Splits From Wife
Actress Heather Locklear, 63, has split from her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser after years of an on-and-off again relationship. The news of her breakup comes as ex-husband Tommy Lee, 62, is also freshly single. Locklear met her once-fiancé Heisser in high school and reconnected in 2017. They got engaged in 2020 after a brief breakup in 2019. The Uptown Girls icon is calling off her wedding just as former husband Lee splits from his wife Brittany Furlan, 38. The two stars met while Locklear was playing in the drama Dynasty and Lee was drumming for Mötley Crüe. Sparks flew after Lee met her in a concert crowd and introduced himself immediately. They had a whirlwind relationship and married in 1986 in Santa Barbara, but their marriage was short-lived. They split in 1993 reportedly due to Lee’s infidelity. Locklear went on to marry Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora while Lee wed Pamela Anderson. Recently single Lee posted a clip Thursday in a recording studio making a new track called “Stupid Girl.” He captioned the post, “Everything has its place and time and this one hits it right on the head Stupid girl!”