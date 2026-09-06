Heavily Armed Republican Attacks Dem Candidate in MAGA Heartland

A heavily armed man attacked Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton at a fair in Ohio’s MAGA heartland on Sunday afternoon.

The man “lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people” while Acton, 60, was attending the Canfield Fair in northeastern Ohio, a campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

“Dr. Acton and [her husband] Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured. This kind of violence has no place in Ohio,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect who attacked Acton has been identified as 38-year-old Patrick Havas, a registered Republican.

The suspect has been identified as Patrick Havas. Jon Cherry/Getty Images/Politics & Poll Tracker/X

Havas barged into the Mahoning County Democratic Party’s tent and shoved his way through the crowd, knocking two people to the ground as he made his way to the front, officials on the scene told WFMJ.

He was carrying two firearms, according to WFMJ.

A graduate of Youngstown State University, he is a licensed nurse and lives in Canfield, according to public records viewed by the Daily Beast.

He has been arrested and has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office inmate list.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine later said that Acton was unhurt and condemned political violence in an X post.

Patrick Havas, the suspect, has been taken to the Mahoning County Jail, according to WFMJ. Politics & Poll Tracker/X

“We are grateful for the quick work of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement on the scene at the Canfield Fair today when a man tried to forcefully push himself toward Dr. Acton as she was speaking and injured other attendees at the Mahoning County Democrat booth,” DeWine wrote.

He added, “Violence or the threat of violence at political or public events is always unacceptable. This case is now in the hands of law enforcement and will be investigated thoroughly.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Acton for comment.