Heavy Metal Icon Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

The heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has died at 76, just weeks after he played in front of a sold-out farewell show in England.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family said in a statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy Osbourne played his final show in his hometown of Birmingham, England. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

A cause of death for the Black Sabbath lead singer was not revealed. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2019, which required numerous surgeries on his spine.

Osbourne reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a show in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5. It was the first time the whole group had played together on stage since 2005.

“I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel,” he told the crowd that night, according to The Guardian. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Black Sabbath’s (L-R) Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Ozzy Osbourne pose for a portrait in 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Born as John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, he was first nicknamed “Ozzy” in primary school. He carried the moniker for the rest of his life, becoming one of heavy metal’s most prominent figures.

The rocker had a rough childhood. In addition to struggling with dyslexia, he once said he was sexually abused by bullies when he was 11 and attempted suicide as a teen. He dropped out of school at 15 and began working trade jobs.

Osbourne was a founding member of Black Sabbath in 1967. His band was harshly criticized for its dark themes that were often characterized as “satanic.” As the group’s frontman, he was quickly nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness.” He became known for his controversial stunts on stage, like biting the head off of a bat during a show and urinating on the Alamo—a drunken stunt that led to him being barred from performing in San Antonio, Texas, for years.

Ozzy Osbourne performs with Black Sabbath in 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The band fired Osbourne in 1979 for alcohol and drug abuse. He later slammed his old bandmates as hypocrites for the move, alleging they were acting just as he was.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel betrayed by what happened with Black Sabbath,” he wrote of the ordeal in his 2009 memoir, I Am Ozzy. “If you’re stoned, and I’m stoned, and you’re telling me that I’m fired because I’m stoned, how can that be? Because I’m slightly more stoned than you are?”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne pose for a portrait in 1987. Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The musician carried on as a solo act, releasing 12 solo albums. He was inducted into the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the following year as a member of Black Sabbath.

The twice-married Osbourne leaves behind six children—three from his first marriage, with Thelma Riley, and three with Sharon Osbourne, to whom he remained married with until his death.

Osbourne married Sharon, 72, in 1982. The couple’s children—Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39—rose to fame themselves when they featured on a first-of-its-kind reality TV show, The Osbournes, that began airing in 2002 on MTV.