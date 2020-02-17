Trump at Daytona 500: Start Your Engines. Mother Nature: Not So Fast.

Read it at AP News
NASCAR postponed the Daytona 500 until Monday due to heavy rain. “The Great American Race” has not been delayed to finish on a Monday since 2012. Race organizers had to halt the action twice on Sunday, including moments after the presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast” completed a ceremonial lap around the Daytona International Speedway. Trump delivered a pre-race speech alongside first lady Melania Trump and gave the command for drivers to start their engines, but rain interfered. Drivers were called back to their cars around 6:30 p.m., but the event was ultimately postponed by the heaviest downpour of the day.