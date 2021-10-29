CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hebrew Speakers Mock Facebook’s Name Change: ‘Meta’ Means Dead

    DYING OF LAUGHTER

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    Carlos Barria/File Photo via Reuters

    Facebook’s new name doesn’t bode well for a long corporate life, according to Hebrew speakers, who took to social media in droves after the company revealed its new moniker, Meta, to the world. They pointed out the new name means “is dead” in Hebrew.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a virtual news conference on Thursday that “Meta” will better “encompass” the company’s overall mission as it builds a “metaverse” for its users: “Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company and I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we’re building towards.” The name change followed explosive disclosures by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who’s accused the company of putting profit over safety time and time again.

    Read it at BBC