CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hebrew Speakers Mock Facebook’s Name Change: ‘Meta’ Means Dead
DYING OF LAUGHTER
Read it at BBC
Facebook’s new name doesn’t bode well for a long corporate life, according to Hebrew speakers, who took to social media in droves after the company revealed its new moniker, Meta, to the world. They pointed out the new name means “is dead” in Hebrew.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a virtual news conference on Thursday that “Meta” will better “encompass” the company’s overall mission as it builds a “metaverse” for its users: “Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company and I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we’re building towards.” The name change followed explosive disclosures by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who’s accused the company of putting profit over safety time and time again.