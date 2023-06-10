Hedge Fund Honcho Out of a Job After Sexual Assault Claims

Read it at Reuters
British hedge fund founder Crispin Odey has left the firm that bears his name days after a news investigation cataloged sexual assault allegations by 13 women over the course of 25 years. “As from today, he will no longer have any economic or personal involvement in the partnership,” the executive committee of Odey Asset Management said in a statement on Saturday. Odey, who was worth almost a billion dollars at one point, has denied the accusations and said The Financial Times expose was “a rehash of an old article.”