CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hedge Fund Honcho Out of a Job After Sexual Assault Claims

    FALLOUT

    Crispin Odey

    Hannah McKay/Reuters

    British hedge fund founder Crispin Odey has left the firm that bears his name days after a news investigation cataloged sexual assault allegations by 13 women over the course of 25 years. “As from today, he will no longer have any economic or personal involvement in the partnership,” the executive committee of Odey Asset Management said in a statement on Saturday. Odey, who was worth almost a billion dollars at one point, has denied the accusations and said The Financial Times expose was “a rehash of an old article.”

    Read it at Reuters