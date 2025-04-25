‘Hee Haw’ Star and Gospel Singer Dies at 78

Lulu Roman, one of the last surviving cast members of iconic 70s show Hee Haw, died this week at 78. Roman was a fan favorite in the long running sketch series and made a name for herself through her beloved comedy skits and gospel singing. She passed away on Wednesday in Bellingham, Washington. Her former publicist, Ben Laurro, told People that Roman “endured much adversity in her life that helped her become a joy to others.” The actress, originally named Bertha Louise Hable, was born in 1942 in a home for unwed mothers and was dropped off at a Dallas orphanage as a child. A thyroid condition made her gain weight quickly, and Roman was frequently bullied growing up. She was never adopted and left the orphanage without a family. She was hired on Hee Haw to be the “fat girl” and left the show in 1971 after struggling with drug use. Her younger son died in 2017. But despite early misfortunes, Roman went on to overcome daunting obstacles—she gave up drugs, lost 200 pounds, was indicted to the Country Music Hall of Fame, published a memoir, and appeared in a Hee Haw reunion and numerous other shows.

