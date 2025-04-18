Politics

Hegseth Aide Torches ‘Sour Grapes’ Colleagues Who Claim He Was Forced To Resign

HATERS AND LOSERS

John Ullyot says rumors of his departure are “flat out false and laughable.”

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MARCH 06: Pentagon Press Secretary John Ullyot listens as U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth answers a reporter's question while meeting with UK Defense Secretary John Healey at the Pentagon with members of their respective teams on March 6, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Healey is meeting with Hegseth to discuss a possible peace plan for Ukraine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Pentagon Press Secretary John Ullyot snapped back at claims he was “forced to resign” from his role Thursday, claiming colleagues have spread the rumor because they’re jealous of his relationship with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Flat out false and laughable,” Ullyot said of an Associated Press report that he was “asked to resign” following his disastrous performance on the job. “Sour-grapes anonymous spin is as inaccurate as it is laughable.”

Ullyot wasn’t fired, he insists—he quit—and the anonymous sources who spoke to the AP are just envious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Department of Defense officials who hide behind anonymous statements clearly resent that they did not have the access or relationship to Secretary [Pete] Hegseth that I enjoyed under President Trump’s leadership,” Ullyot told Axios

Top Hegseth Aide Resigns After Jackie Robinson ControversyANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
Tom Sanders
John Ullyot

Ullyot was one of the first people Hegseth tapped upon President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. He made waves helping the defense secretary purge the agency of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives—until he went too far, scraping a webpage about legendary black baseball star Jackie Robinson’s military service in March.

Ullyot announced his resignation on Wednesday, telling Hegseth he “was not interested in being number two to anyone in public affairs” after being shuffled off to a behind-the-scenes role and replaced by former Marine Sean Parnell after just two months in charge.

Ullyot, a longtime Trump loyalist who served as a key part of the president’s communications team during his election campaign and first term, has referred to DEI initiatives as “a form of Woke cultural Marxism.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) looks on during a meeting Salvadoran Defense Minister Rene Merino Monroy (out of frame) at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on April 16, 2025.
Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon has put three staffers on leave over leaks to the media. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

Early in his tenure, he faced further criticism for his controversial revamp of the Pentagon press pool, stripping outlets such as The New York Times, NPR, and Politico of their workspaces and bringing in pro-Trump organizations like Breitbart and One America News Network.

His dismissal comes after several of Hegseth’s top aides were suspended from duty and escorted from the Pentagon this week, as the Department of Defense seeks to tamp down on leaks following a month of negative press.

A Pentagon spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the department does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsRobert F. Kennedy Jr. Scrambles to Defuse Outrage Over His Autism Claims
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsNate Silver Makes Shocking Prediction for Dems’ 2028 Nominee
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaFox News Bans ‘Gutfeld’ Guest for ‘Harassing’ Female Staff
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsTop NIH Researcher Airs RFK Jr.’s Dirty Laundry on CNN
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsBukele Trolls Dem Senator With ‘Margaritas’ for Deported Dad
Julia Ornedo