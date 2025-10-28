Hegseth Hit With Awkward Silence During Bizarre Trump Hype-Man Speech

Self-designated Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was met with an excruciatingly awkward silence as he tried to act as a hype man for President Donald Trump during a speech.

Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Hegseth took to the stage just before Trump on board the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Tuesday, walking out to the Metallica song “Enter Sandman.” The band has previously ordered Hegseth’s agency not to use the track.

“It is a long flight to get out here,” came the first effort at a joke to get the servicemen and women onside. It was met by a smattering of laughter.

Troops listen to Hegseth's rambling. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Hegseth then got a large cheer for putting on a Navy cap, before he went full Trump and complimented the “beautiful looking men and women” assembled. He then attempted to hype the crowd for Trump’s arrival.

“In a moment, you’re going to see our commander in chief, who I know is thrilled to see all of you,” he added, pausing to look around the room, perhaps for applause. A solitary “woo” was heard before Hegseth, apparently noticing the lack of response, stumbled on, stuttering.

He jumped into a labored point about the U.S. Armed Forces dating back to 1775, before the Declaration of Independence was signed. He then made another ham-fisted attempt at a joke.

“They were willing to pick up... then it was a musket, they didn’t quite have aircraft carriers,” he said. Again, he was met by near silence.

The crowd received a jab at the press slightly better. Hegseth earned muffled laughter for pointing toward the back of the room and saying, “When I look out at your eyes, all those eyes way back there past... the press...”

He stopped for emphasis and got his much sought-after reaction, prompting him to add more. “Just get them out of the way,” he joked.

That proved to be an even bigger hit, with the laughter more audible than the first muffled burst. The secretary of war then started ranting about how Trump has reminded “our adversaries” that “we’re going to put America first.”

Trump was in a buoyant mood, dancing after his remarks to the troops. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

“How about that?” he asked the crowd, getting a loud-ish cheer and some more clapping. This brought Hegseth to the subject of “peace through strength,” shorthand for Trump bombing Iran, the Houthis and alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

The latter proved to be fodder for a joke. “I would not want to be in a drug boat in the Caribbean right now,” Hegseth said. The joke went down like a lead balloon. Gasps were heard, and TV coverage of the speech shows several Navy personnel behind Hegseth reacting to the questionable comment. Some cringed and looked uncomfortable, while others laughed.

He had them back on side moments later when he emphasized the Defense Department’s new name. “Welcome to the War Department,” he said, to large cheers.

However, he then appeared to make an awkward jab at his son. In attempting to thank the service members for their sacrifice, he questioned his teenage son Gunner’s courage. “I see eyes that look a lot like my oldest son, who’s 15. And let me tell you, if he made the same decision that you did at that age, man, I’d be proud.”

Unfortunately for Gunner, whose mother is Samantha Deering, Hegseth’s second wife, his dad wasn’t done. “I don’t know if he ever will, I don’t know if he has the guts to do it. Maybe, don’t tell him,” he added, getting a laugh. “I think he does.”

Speeches haven’t gone well for Hegseth of late. During an infamous gathering at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, last month, he told the country’s top generals: “To our enemies, FAFO. If necessary, our troops can translate that for you.”

“FAFO” is an acronym for “F--k around and find out.”