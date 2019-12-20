Missing Texas Mom Heidi Broussard Found Dead but Newborn Baby Alive, Says Family
A body believed to be that of missing Texas mom Heidi Broussard was found Thursday night, but her family told NBC News that Broussard’s newborn baby has been discovered alive. Broussard, 33, and her baby were last seen in Austin on Dec. 12. Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, said early Friday that police have told her a body found in Jersey Village is likely that of her daughter. She added that police also told her that her granddaughter, Margot Carey, was found in a home in good condition. Police have not publicly confirmed those details. Cy-Fair Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Arizpe confirmed that a one-month-old baby was found at a home in Jersey Village, but the identity of the infant hasn’t been released. Jersey Village is a small community northwest of Houston. It’s not yet clear what led law-enforcement officials to the location.