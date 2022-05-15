Helen Mirren Returns as Elizabeth I for Queen’s Jubilee Event

Read it at Deadline
A gaggle of celebrities helped Queen Elizabeth celebrate 70 years on the throne this weekend through an elaborate jubilee event that reportedly featured 500 horses, 1,300 performers, and appearances by Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise, and Billions actor Damian Lewis. The event near Windsor Castle, titled “A Gallop Through History,” was horse-themed; no surprise since the queen is a perennial attendee of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The monarch apparently clapped along throughout Sunday’s event, which included a performance by Mirren as Elizabeth I.