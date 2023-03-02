Heli-Skiing Avalanche Leaves at Least 1 Dead, More Injured
TRAGIC
At least one person has died in an avalanche while heli-skiing in Canada on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. The deadly snowslide took place near the Panorama mountain ski resort on the Alberta-British Columbia border, according to the Royal Canadian Mountain Police. Emergency rescue services were dispatched to the area along with police dogs after initial reports suggested multiple people may have been hit. Invermere Mayor Al Miller told Global News that several people had been killed and more injured, though the exact number of victims remained unclear. “It happened outside the bounds of Panorama, it wasn’t inside the resort, it was in the heli-ski area territory,” Miller said, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the victims and their loved ones. RK Heliski, the company involved in the incident, said nine guests and one guide were caught by the avalanche.