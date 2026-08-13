U.S. News

Helicopter Crash Kills 2 and Triggers Evacuation

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION?

The Apache went down during a routine training flight.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

HOHENFELS, GERMANY - MARCH 12: A Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter of the U.S. Army 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in the Allied Spirit 25 military exercise at the U.S. 7th Army Training Command Joint Multinational Readiness Center on March 12, 2025 near Hohenfels, Germany. Approximately 3,000 troops from NATO member countries, including the United States, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Kingdom, are participating in the four-week exercise with the aim of improving interoperability. European countries have pledged large-scale defence spending following doubts cast by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on the future of the U.S. commitment to the NATO military alliance. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

An Army attack helicopter crashed into a field in central Texas, killing both people aboard and igniting a wildfire that forced nearby homes to be evacuated. The AH-64 Apache went down during a routine training flight, according to a military official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. No cause of the crash has been announced, and the Army’s criminal investigation division is leading the probe. The helicopter did not strike any homes or other structures, according to Cliff Coleman, a spokesman for the local sheriff’s office. But the crash was violent enough to leave a charred field, and wreckage engulfed in flames. “You could tell it was a violent crash,” Coleman said. “Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, the acting commanding general, said. “Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.” The Apache has been a mainstay of the U.S. military since its first deployment in 1984. Its two-person crew sits in tandem, with the pilot behind the co-pilot gunner.

Read it at Associated Press
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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