CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Helicopter ‘Mishap’ Leaves 22 U.S. Service Members Injured in Syria
WORRYING
Read it at Reuters
A “helicopter mishap” in northeastern Syria left 22 members of the U.S. military injured on Sunday, officials said. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that the injuries were of “various degrees,” but did not provide more specific details of the troops’ condition. “The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities” outside of CENTCOM’s area of responsibility, officials said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported,” the statement added. Around 900 U.S. personnel are deployed to Syria, where they have come under numerous attacks in recent years from militia backed by Iran.