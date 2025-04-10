Chilling footage showed a helicopter plummeting into the Hudson River off Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, killing at least three people, a fire official told the Daily Beast.

The official said there were two adults and three children on board.

Others, including ABC7 and the New York Post, put the death total at as many as four. Fire officials have yet to release any details about the crash publicly.

The Post reported one of the victims was a child under the age of 10. Sources told the paper that victims were being transported to hospitals in New Jersey and that the chopper had taken off from New York City’s downtown area.

Authorities have not confirmed how many passengers were on board or what caused the crash. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the chopper sinking in the river off Pier 40. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

“WTF a helicopter just crashed into the Hudson next to my apartment,” one New York City resident posted on X. “We saw it all. The helicopter disintegrated midair before falling into the water. Horrific. I hope and pray there are survivors.”

New York City Fire Department Land Marine units were spotted on the scene. The department did not immediately respond to a call seeking details from the Daily Beast.

This is a developing story that will be updated.