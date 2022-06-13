Chopper Reporter Zoey Tur Says She ‘Failed’ Estranged MSNBC Host Daughter
‘I DID THE BEST I COULD’
MSNBC host Katy Tur comes from broadcast royalty, her parents having at one point been the first journalists to provide live coverage of O.J. Simpson’s police chase from the air. But she and her father haven’t seen each other for the last decade, Katy told CBS Sunday Morning. Zoey Tur, who came out to her as transgender in 2013, was prone to anger and violent outbursts throughout Katy’s childhood, she says. “The violence was always there,” Katy, whose memoir Rough Draft hits shelves this week, told CBS host Tracy Smith. Katy said she reacted to her father’s coming out with bewilderment. “‘You gotta be joking,’” she recalled saying. In a separate interview, Zoey acknowledged the rift. “Katy and I were very close,” she said. “She really looked up to me. And I failed her. No father wants to fail their daughter.” When asked about Katy’s allegations, Zoey replied, “Throwing batteries? Probably, yeah. Punching walls? There were a couple… I could be very intimidating, for sure. And, you know, if the kids felt I was intimidating, I apologize. I did the best I could.”