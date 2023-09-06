Helicopters, DJ Gear: James O’Keefe Allegedly Lived Large on Project Veritas’ Dime
HEY BIG SPENDER
The full extent of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s lavish, donor-funded lifestyle was laid bare Wednesday in a draft copy of an internal audit obtained by The Washington Post. O’Keefe was booted from the conservative sting-operation outlet in February over internal disputes and inappropriate spending at the nonprofit. Among the eye-watering items on which O’Keefe allegedly spent donor funds: a $12,000 helicopter trip to Maine for a sailing trip, $600 on bottled water during one hotel stay, $2,500 on DJ equipment to fulfill his pipe dream of DJing at Coachella, and $208,980 in luxury black-car travel over two years. The audit details other questionable acts by O’Keefe, like making staffers take polygraph tests to prove their loyalty, getting staff to arrange meetings in California so he could fly to see reality TV star girlfriend Alexandra Rose, and demanding staff prioritize his evacuation during a hurricane so that he could fly to Virginia to star in a stage performance of Oklahoma!. The hurricane flooded Project Veritas’ office, pulling one staffer underwater briefly. O’Keefe did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.