I’ve Never Slept Better Than I Have on This Mattress

Scouting Report: Not only is this the most supportive, comfortable mattress I’ve ever tried, but shopping for it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

About six months ago, I realized something: the mattress I was sleeping on just was not going to cut it. It was made of memory foam entirely and not only would I sweat the whole night through, but after about the second year of using it, I began sinking into it like quicksand. It got to the point where I was sleeping on the couch—it was truly more comfortable—and so I decided it was time to get a new mattress. I couldn’t be happier with the one I chose.

Helix Midnight Luxe Shop at Helix Sleep $

My experience with Helix was the best experience I’ve ever had shopping for a mattress. For starters, Helix offers a quiz that kind of looks like MadLibs. You enter the size mattress you want, your height and weight, and your partner's height and weight. From there, you enter in your sleep position, the type of feel you like your mattress to have, and if you often experience back pain. At the end of the Q&A, you’re matched with the mattress of your dreams.

For me, a side sleeper who also sleeps on his stomach and back, it was the Helix Midnight Luxe, which is the brands’ most versatile and supportive mattress. The mattress is a hybrid, which means it has coils and memory foam, distributed to relieve pressure points in certain areas, and to give you a satisfying sinking feeling in others. It’s the perfect balance of rigid and soft. To resolve the issue of overheating that often comes with memory foam, Helix put in a cooling gel on the top layer that is unnoticeable, yet keeps me cool all night. The mattress is also extremely soft to the touch. Unlike my old childhood mattress which I remember having a weird, latex-y firmness, this one feels like a giant cushion—I almost don’t need to use a fitted sheet (although my partner says I’m crazy). Another benefit is the edge support. I don’t feel like I’m rocking the entire bed when I get out of bed in the morning, but instead, I feel cradled and comforted until I’m standing up beside it.

Not only did Helix manage to take the stress out of mattress shopping, but they made one of the best mattresses I’ve ever tried. I couldn’t be happier with my new mattress. No matter what position I’m sleeping in, I get a full 8-hours of rest, support, and most importantly, sleep.

