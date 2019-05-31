5 Things To Help Keep You and Your Bed Cool Even When It’s Too Hot to Function

As someone who turns her heat off in her bedroom in the winter, you could say that I appreciate being cool at night. Honestly, I could sleep through an earthquake (and I have!) but the moment it’s too hot in my bedroom, there goes my good night’s sleep. That’s why I’m so glad brands have recognized this plight and have gone and created products specifically for staying cool at night. These aren’t your high-tech liquid-cooling mattresses or crazy bed fans. It’s just elevated bedding and accessories that will stay breathable and cool for even the warmest of sleepers.

Brooklyn Aurora Mattress, $1,700 from Brooklyn Bedding: Starting at the foundation, having the right mattress that won’t trap your gross body heat and make you hotter is key. This mattress was designed with the brand’s TitanCool molecule that helps moderate your temperature while you sleep. Built into the foam is a layer of cooling gel beads that liquefy at higher temps to help cool you down on contact.

Advanced Sleep Solutions Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $100 on Amazon: If you want an additional layer of cool comfort, add a cooling mattress pad. This one is made from plush gel-infused memory foam with an open cell structure to “prevent heat accumulation and provide a cooler sleep experience.”

Breeze Comforter, $170-$250 from Buffy: I love my Buffy comforter, but the new Buffy Breeze may convince me that I need a new one. The Breeze is made from 100% eucalyptus which means it’s ultra breathable. It’s also temperature regulating, so there’s no more one-foot in, one-foot out dance in the middle of the night to stay cool.

Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $423 from Brooklinen: One of the best breathable fabrics you can get for the warmer months is linen. Give your sheets and duvet a summer upgrade with these new linen sheets from Brooklinen. They’re stonewashed for softness and the pillowcases even have envelope closures to keep your pillow fully covered.

Bear Pillow, $95 from Bear: If you’ve ever wished the cool side of the pillow was both sides, the Bear Pillow is your answer. It’s designed with a special “Double Ice Fabric” that stays cool to the touch and has mesh panels on both ends to keep airflow circulating under your head while you sleep.

